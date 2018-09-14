Police firearms ‘nowhere to be seen’ as Pc Keith Palmer was stabbed to death

There were no firearms officers near Parliament’s Carriage Gates for at least 46 minutes before Pc Keith Palmer was stabbed to death by a terrorist, an inquest has heard. Dominic Adamson, representing his widow Michelle, said the gates were regarded as “one of the most vulnerable areas of the New Palace Yard to an attack” and one of the most “identifiable and exploitable weaknesses”. “The evidence will show that for at least 46 minutes there is no evidence of authorised firearms officers (AFOs) being present or in close proximity to the gates in the CCTV footage,” he told the Old Bailey on Friday. He suggested the arrangements meant an unarmed officer would be left with a can of CS “spray and a baton against a large man armed with two knives”.

Carriage Gates, one of the entry points to the Palace of Westminster Credit: John Stillwell/PA

“It’s not an equal fight, a spray against knives,” he suggested to Pc James Ross, a former AFO, who was unarmed when he was on duty on March 22 last year. CCTV footage shows officers running from Khalid Masood as he ran towards the gates and Mr Adamson said: “It’s a very understandable reaction in the circumstances.” The officer replied: “I imagine so but when he ran towards me I ran back towards the gate.” Pc Ross said he did not hear a fellow officer shout: “Where’s the firearms, Where’s the firearms?” as Masood stabbed his colleague with two foot-long knives. “At that time you need them there,” said Mr Adamson. “And they were, to put it bluntly, nowhere to be seen.”

Westminster attacker Khalid Masood Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA