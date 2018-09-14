- ITV Report
Pressure mounts for mobility scooter regulation after two deaths
- Video report by ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi
Pressure is mounting on the Government to impose stricter regulations on mobility scooters after two elderly people were killed while riding.
At the moment there are no requirements to riding a mobility scooter except the person in control must be over the age of 14 and the vehicle, depending on its category, must have a top speed of either four or eight miles per hour.
Some believe the lack of regulation has lead to hundreds of accidents being recorded each year and this summer there were two deaths in Derby involving people riding mobility scooters.
Darrel Parker's mum died in July after being hit by a car while crossing the road on a mobility scooter. He now wants all users to undergo training to a national standard.
"I wouldn't want anyone to go through what we've been through, so for me, literally, just get some sort of basic training and there needs to be some education," he said.
Julie Clare's stepdad, who had alzheimer's disease, had a similar accident when he "without warning one day drove across one of Derby's busiest main roads and was hit by a car".
Mobility scooter suppliers are now starting to offer training but with no agreed national standard, Ms Clare thinks there needs to be a "basic framework" in order to improve safety.
"We have cycling proficiency tests, we have guide dog assessments and guide dog training, so I think there should be a basic framework," she said.
Despite this the Government has no plans to increase regulations on mobility scooters.