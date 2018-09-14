Pressure mounts for mobility scooter regulation after two deaths

Pressure is mounting on the Government to impose stricter regulations on mobility scooters after two elderly people were killed while riding.

At the moment there are no requirements to riding a mobility scooter except the person in control must be over the age of 14 and the vehicle, depending on its category, must have a top speed of either four or eight miles per hour.

Some believe the lack of regulation has lead to hundreds of accidents being recorded each year and this summer there were two deaths in Derby involving people riding mobility scooters.

Darrel Parker's mum died in July after being hit by a car while crossing the road on a mobility scooter. He now wants all users to undergo training to a national standard.