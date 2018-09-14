Primal Scream to headline V&A Dundee celebration concert

Scottish rock band Primal Scream is headlining a festival later to celebrate the opening of the V&A Dundee to the public. The group will perform in front of thousands of fans at the 3D Festival in the city’s Slessor Gardens on Friday night. The band will be joined on the bill by singer-songwriters Lewis Capaldi and Tallia Storm and Dundee’s own Be Charlotte just hours ahead of the museum’s official opening on Saturday.

Architect Kengo Kuma outside the finished exterior of the new V&A Dundee Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Bosses have also promised “spectacular” new dance, design and lighting collaborations during the show, putting the audience and the museum at the heart of the event. Primal Scream lead singer Bobby Gillespie recently said the band was looking forward to performing at the sold-out event. Those without a ticket can watch the festival on BBC2 Scotland from 9pm. The two-day festival will continue on the Saturday with a day dedicated to celebrating creative talent from the Dundee area. It will be free and un-ticketed. Organisers expect up to 20,000 people to attend the two-day festival, a key event in Scotland’s Year of Young People 2018.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.