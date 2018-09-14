Prison staff protest only increases risk of violence in jails – minister

Nationwide protest action by prison officers “only increases the risk of violence” in jails, the Justice Secretary said, after an agreement was reached to end a walkout.

Members of the POA, the trade union for prison staff, were told to return to work by 1pm following “meaningful engagement” with prisons minister Rory Stewart.

General secretary Steve Gillan said he was “confident a deal is a deal” after the prison service “backed down” over seeking an injunction against the demonstrators.

They were accused of “unlawful action” after they began demonstrating outside prisons in England and Wales from 7am, over “unprecedented” levels of violence and safety concerns.