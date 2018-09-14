Prison staff in 'unlawful' protest over violence and safety concerns

Prison staff are taking “unlawful” action by protesting over “unprecedented” violence and safety concerns in prisons, the Government has said.

Members of the POA, the trade union for prison staff, have been asked to demonstrate outside prisons in England and Wales from 7am “until instructed otherwise”.

It follows a damning reportwarning of a “dangerous lack of control” at HMP Bedford, their union said.

Standards across the prison estate have come under intense scrutiny in recent years amid a slew of highly critical reports and a deterioration in safety measures.

Prisons minister Rory Stewart said: “Prison officers do vital and important work and we urge them to return to their duty stations, in line with their obligations to the law and the prison service.

“It’s irresponsible for the POA to encourage their members to take this unlawful action. We are deploying our contingency plans but, by not turning up for work, these prison officers are putting their fellow staff and inmates at risk.”

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) says its contingency plans are being put in place as prison staff walk out, but would not immediately expand on what the plans involve.