Rescuer shouted ‘come on son’ at dying Pc after Westminster attack

A rescuer shouted “come on son” to murdered Pc Keith Palmer, amid desperate attempts to save him outside the Palace of Westminster, his inquest has heard. Officers ran to help Pc Palmer, 48, after his killer Khalid Masood was shot dead. Masood had crashed his hired car and run into New Palace Yard where he stabbed the officer who had stumbled by a low wall.

Keith Palmer was stabbed by Khalid Masood Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

A “chilling” image showed Masood bearing down on the constable with a large knife in each hand. He stood over Pc Palmer, stabbing him by the wall before being distracted by another officer. Seconds later, Masood was shot dead by a plainclothes officer. Frantic scenes of people rushing to offer first aid were captured on a mobile phone.

Masood was shot by a plainclothes officer Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA