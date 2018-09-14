Retailers failing to ask all important questions of car seat customers

Almost all retailers are failing to ask all of the important questions needed to safely advise customers choosing a child’s car seat, a survey has found. John Lewis and Mamas and Papas finished bottom of the table in the mystery shopper investigation by Which?, but staff in 89% of visits across all retailers failed to ask all key safety questions recommended by experts and manufacturers, the consumer group said. Mystery shoppers posing as customers who wanted to upgrade a baby car seat for a 9kg nine-month-old baby visited 213 branches of high street chains and independent retailers, marking each salesperson with a “fail” if they did not ask all the key questions.

Essential questions included details about the baby’s weight, height and age, the type of vehicle, if the seat would be used in any other vehicles and if the car had ISOfix connectors or a top-tether point, as well as a demonstration of how it should be safely installed. All 12 John Lewis stores visited failed to ask all the required questions, as did all seven of the Mamas and Papas stores. Halfords was the top performer despite 71 out of the 86 stores visited failing to ask all questions. The investigation also found independent stores performed better than most major car seat retailers with a fail rate of 90%. Which? found nearly a quarter of stores (23%) did not offer fitting demonstrations, and in 18% of visits staff failed to ask the vital question of the make and model of car. Child car seats should be fitted to a child’s height and weight rather than just age, according to safety experts, but in 95% of visits sales assistants only asked about the child’s age. Which? said it should be mandatory for sales assistants to use a consultation form when helping customers buying a car seat.

