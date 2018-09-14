Rugby legend Doddie Weir to receive Edinburgh Award

Rugby legend George “Doddie” Weir is to receive a prestigious award from his home city in recognition of his outstanding contribution to sport, charity and Edinburgh. The former Scotland player will be presented with the Edinburgh Award and have his handprints set in stone at the City Chambers later this year. He will become the 12th person to receive the award, following in the footsteps of the likes of cyclist Sir Chris Hoy and writers JK Rowling and Ian Rankin.

The award will recognise his rugby career and also his ongoing work with motor neurone disease (MND) charities. He announced he had been diagnosed with the condition in 2017. Edinburgh Lord Provost Frank Ross said: “Doddie is not only an inspiring sportsman but a real champion of MND research, helping to raise awareness through his own foundation and provide much-needed funds towards finding a cure for this disease. “He is Edinburgh’s gentle giant, as well-respected and loved by citizens as much as his peers and rugby fans. “Doddie really has made an outstanding contribution to sport, to charity and to the capital. The Edinburgh Award is the city’s way of recognising all that he has achieved.” Weir, 48, began his professional rugby career at Melrose RFC, before going on to play for Scotland and the Newcastle Falcons.

Weir during a Scotland training session at Murrayfield in 1999 Credit: David Cheskin/PA