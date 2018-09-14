Section 39 healthcare workers suspend planned strike action

A healthcare workers union has announced the deferral of a section 39 workers strike action planned for Tuesday.

The Siptu union said the move is in response to an understanding that resolution may be close on a dispute over pay.

Thousands of workers in HSE-funded health and social care bodies are demanding the austerity pay cuts are restored in line with public servants.

The staff in the Section 39 bodies who belong to Siptu do work similar to that of public servants.