Teenager jailed for killing stepmother

A court heard Brathwaite immediately made a 999 call to confess to the killing, telling an operator he had become “fed up” with his life.

Swansea Crown Court heard on Friday how the teenager developed an interest in videos of beheading, suicide, and mass murder on “imageboard” website 4chan in the run up to the “horrific” murder.

Rueben Brathwaite used an axe and a samurai sword to kill dog rescuer Fiona Scourfield, 54, at their countryside farm before trying to upload pictures of her body to the internet.

A 17-year-old has been jailed for life for murdering his stepmother after he became “obsessed” with watching extreme violence online.

Prosecutor Paul Hipkin said the teen had lived with his landscape gardener father, Charles Brathwaite, and his stepmother at their log cabin on Broodmoor Farm in St Clears, Carmarthenshire, West Wales, where he began accessing images and videos of “brutal” violence online.

Mr Hipkin said: “In the lead up he accessed images of killings of some brutality on the internet via a website in the USA.

“The images demonstrated murder, death and mutilation.”

Brathwaite decided to carry out the attack after returning home from school on March 6 this year, after first considering killing her the night before.

He collected an axe while tending to his family’s livestock and a samurai sword which was kept under his father’s bed.

He said he called to his stepmother to come outside to check on their cat, and when she did he struck her to the skull with the blunt side of the axe, before repeatedly striking her head as she lay on the floor.

He then used the samurai sword to repeatedly slice and stab at her neck.

In the 999 call made to police he said: “I’ve just killed someone.

“The person is Fiona Scourfield.

“I know she’s dead. Her pulse has stopped. There’s no signs of life.

“I hit her so many times in the head, about eight to nine times with the axe.”

Asked why he had killed her, Brathwaite told the operator: “I’m just fed up with my life.