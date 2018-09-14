The end of Big Brother: Five memorable moments that defined the series

Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother will no longer be airing on Channel 5.

The long-running reality show will come to an end on the channel after the final series begins on Friday.

It started as a social experiment but Big Brother soon made headlines when it began in 2000, transforming normal people into celebrities overnight.

At its peak, the series was watched by almost 10 million viewers.

Ratings have declined steadily but it is rumoured the series will be picked up by another channel or platform.

As things stand MTV are 5/4 favourites to be the next channel to host the show, according to Ladbrokes.

Here are five of the most memorable moments that defined the series