‘Threat to life’ risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland

Forecasters have warned that Storm Helene could pose a danger to life when it bears down on the UK and Republic of Ireland next week.

Ferocious winds lurking in the Atlantic threaten to whip across western regions of England and Wales from Monday evening, heralding a day of disruption and hazardous conditions.

Helene is among a glut of tropical storms brewing in the region, with mass evacuations under way in southern US states as Florence barrels across Virginia and the Carolinas.