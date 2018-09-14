Train company reverses policy of keeping 10% of cash inside lost wallets

A train company has reversed its policy of keeping 10% of the cash inside lost wallets when passengers reclaim them.

Arriva Trains Wales faced an online backlash after a customer expressed his dismay at the practice.

It has since announced that it is “changing our policy with immediate effect”.

Adam Howells posted on Twitter that the firm charged him £2 to release his wallet, and kept 10% of the cash it contained.

He included the hashtag #TheftByTrain in his messages.

Mr Howells also cast doubt on whether the money would have been donated to charity if he had not claimed the wallet – as is meant to happen – because the money given to him came out of a ticket office till.