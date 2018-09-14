Trump’s ex-campaign chairman reaches plea deal with US prosecutors

Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman has pleaded guilty to two federal crimes after cutting a deal with US prosecutors and agreeing to cooperate with the special counsel’s Russia probe.

The move allows Paul Manafort to avoid a second criminal trial and ends his fight against investigators in the Russia probe.

Manafort was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia and faces seven to 10 years in prison in that case.

On Friday, prosecutor Andrew Weissman said in court that Manafort had struck a “cooperation agreement” and would plead guilty to charges related to his Ukrainian political consulting work.

“He wanted to make sure that his family was able to remain safe and live a good life. He’s accepted responsibility. This is for conduct that dates back many years and everybody should remember that,” Manafort’s attorney Kevin Downing said.