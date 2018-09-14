UK Weather Forecast: Breezy for many with some spells of showery rain.

Today:Showery rain across southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will slowly sink southwards into Wales and the midlands. The southeast staying dry with sunny spells. Mostly sunny across central Scotland but showers in the far north. Breezy for most.

Tonight:Showery rain will ease, although some showers will continue over northern and western areas. Elsewhere, dry with clear spells and some patchy fog in the south. Frost in northeast Scotland.

Saturday:Dry with warm sunny spells for many, but further showers continuing across northern England and parts of Scotland. Turning cloudier and windier in the northwest with rain later.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Changeable with rain slowly sinking southwards through Sunday and Monday, although mainly dry in the southeast. Potentially very windy for a time on Tuesday, but very warm sunshine possible too.