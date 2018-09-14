UK Weather Forecast: Mostly dry overnight with warm sunshine on Saturday.

This Evening and Tonight:Showers will die out this evening, except for a few in some northern and western areas. Elsewhere, the night will be dry with clear spells and a few mist patches in the south. Northeast Scotland will be chilly.

Saturday:Most places will be dry with warm sunshine, though showers are expected across parts of northern England and southwest Scotland. Rain will arrive in Northern Ireland and western Scotland later.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:Sunday windy with showers northwest. Mostly dry and warm southeast. Monday mostly dry and warm. Very strong winds are likely in some western parts on Monday night and Tuesday morning.