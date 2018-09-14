Westminster attacker ‘could have been heading for PM’s office’

The Westminster terrorist could have been heading towards the Prime Minister’s office after stabbing a police officer to death, an inquest heard.

Khalid Masood ran over four pedestrians, fatally injured Pc Keith Palmer and appeared to be heading towards the entrance to Parliament looking for another victim when he was shot dead.

Senior Parliamentary Assistant Antonia Kerridge watched the horrific events unfold from her office in Portcullis House opposite.

When Masood crashed his car into railings outside the Palace of Westminster, Ms Kerridge initially thought protesters were cheering until she saw casualties bleeding on the floor and a knife man.

She told the inquest he lumbered around the corner waving the knife as screaming people scattered, glancing over their shoulders.

Describing the attack on Pc Keith Palmer inside New Palace Yard, she said: “The policeman had collapsed and the attacker ran over to him and just stabbed him two or three or four times.