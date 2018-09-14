Westminster attacker was looking for next victim when shot dead, inquest told

A terrorist wielding two foot-long knives could have been heading towards the Prime Minister’s office “looking for another victim” when he was shot dead, an inquest heard. Khalid Masood, 52, repeatedly stabbed Pc Keith Palmer in New Palace Yard and appeared “animated and frenzied” as he lumbered over to the MPs’ entrance. Witnesses described the horrific scenes at the Palace of Westminster before Masood was brought down by a plainclothes officer, who shot him three times. Masood had crashed his hired 4×4 into railings and run into New Palace Yard where he stabbed Pc Palmer after he stumbled by a low wall.

Pc Keith Palmer was stabbed by Khalid Masood Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

He stood over the officer, stabbing him before being distracted by another officer. Mortally injured, Pc Palmer got back to his feet but collapsed again on the cobbles as he bled out from wounds to his head and back. James West, who was inside Portcullis House, said Masood was “stabbing downwards, like you see in a horror film… in a Hollywood stabbing motion”. “I remember being amazed because the officer managed to get up after being attacked, after being stabbed so many times.” Carl Knight, who was on the top deck of a bus, heard the “load bang” as Masood crashed his Hyundai. On being approached by a pedestrian, Masood said “f*** off, you don’t want to mess with me,” Mr Knight said in a statement. A woman clutching a child said “Don’t kill me”, while the “aggressive” knifeman ran towards Carriage Gates, behind a screaming crowd of people. Mr Knight told how Pc Palmer grappled with Masood before he was stabbed. John Campbell said the attacker seemed “animated and frenzied” afterwards, adding: “He was looking for another victim.” Pc James Ross, who was on duty close to Pc Palmer, said a passer-by shouted in his face: “There’s a man with bloody big knives running this way. “I saw the suspect had a knife in each hand with blades around a foot long and he was stabbing Pc Palmer in and around the head area. “He was hitting with such force that the blade was bending.”

Masood was shot by a plainclothes officer Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA