What the papers say – September 14

Two Russian men accused of the Salisbury poisonings feature on the front pages of several newspapers on Friday. In an interview with state-funded news channel RT, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov said they made a weekend visit to Britain to see Salisbury Cathedral and were victims of a “fantastic fatal coincidence”, the Daily Telegraph reports. Prime Minister Theresa May accused Moscow of “insulting the public’s intelligence” after the men’s claims, the paper adds.

The Metro runs with the headline “For your spires only” as it reports that the suspects’ story attracted widespread ridicule.

An image of the two men features on the front of The Guardian, which reports on Downing Street calling the interview “lies and blatant fabrication”. The paper leads on a warning from Bank of England governor Mark Carney that the impact of a no-deal Brexit could be as catastrophic as the financial crisis a decade ago.

The Archbishop of Canterbury features prominently on the fronts for a second day running, with the Daily Mail reporting that he faced accusations of hypocrisy after it emerged the Church of England had invested in Amazon.

The Times reports that the church also advises its parishes to issue zero-hours contracts to workers despite his attack on them during a speech this week. The paper leads on another warning by the Bank of England, that house prices would fall by 35% over three years after a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

Mr Carney told ministers the bank would not be able to avert a crisis by cutting interest rates, and that inflation and unemployment would rise, the Financial Times says.

Meanwhile, the i says the Government will consider lifting EU limits on Britain’s GM research after Brexit.

The Sun says fast-food fans face having to pay a plastic tax on cups for soft drinks and shakes.

And the Daily Express claims that huge sums of taxpayers’ money have been spent on “worthless” modern art.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads on an investigation into life in North Korea.

And the Daily Star says one of Britain’s top soap actresses has revealed her torment over losing custody of her children.