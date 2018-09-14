What to watch for at the Liberal Democrats conference

The Liberal Democrats are holding their annual conference in Brighton from September 15-18.

Here are some of the things to watch out for.

– Questions over Sir Vince Cable’s leadership, or as critics would put it, lack of leadership, will continue to dominate party chatter, but are unlikely to spill over onto the conference floor after a pre-emptive strike by the ex-business secretary.

– However, the nature of Sir Vince’s slow motion resignation has not pleased everyone as he has refused to set a date for his departure, merely stating it will be after “Brexit is resolved or stopped”.