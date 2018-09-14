Why Mark Carney must tell us exactly what he told ministers

It’s slightly nuts that the main takeaway for the nation’s consumption from yesterday’s Cabinet was that house prices could fall a third over two to three years if there’s a no-deal Brexit - or at least according to the Bank of England.

As if this was terrible news!

The point as you’ll know is that a majority of people on low incomes or unemployed, who can’t afford to buy a property at today’s inflated prices, voted to leave the EU.

So many of them might well feel “no-deal house-price-crash — bring it on”.

Except except.

The Bank’s governor also warned that economic growth would slump from its already insipid rate, unemployment would rise, prices would rise, interest rates would rise and living standards would fall.

Banks wouldn’t go bust, but they would incur serious losses that would dent their appetite and ability to lend freely.

So the poor would get poorer (as would pretty much everyone - except hedge funds shorting the UK).