Winner of ‘punching above weight’ competition hits scratchcard jackpot

A man who won a “Punching above your Weight” competition by marrying his stunning bride has won £1 million on a scratchcard. Darren Donaghey, 33, and wife Kate, 28, will spend the money on a larger house for their two children who have autism. The devoted dad bought the £5 scratchcard on Tuesday by chance when he was in a local shop buying a pint of milk and it was only one of a handful of times in his life he has bought one.

Darren has previously won a radio competition where he was judged to be ‘punching above his weight’ Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

The couple created headlines four years ago when they won a honeymoon in a radio competition for people where one partner is punching above their weight. The Donagheys have a girl aged three and a boy of six, both of whom are “non-verbal”, they said. The scratchcard win will transform the whole family as they will be able to move out of their two-bedroom house in the Walker area of Newcastle to a bigger property with a room each for their children. They also plan to have a sensory room in their new home with bubble lamps to be a quiet area for the children.

The amount of money is life-changing for the couple and their autistic children Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Kate said she initially did not believe her husband when he came storming into the house saying he had won £1 million – particularly as her brother had previously pranked her about winning the lottery. But soon they were crying once the win was confirmed and they realised what a difference it will make. Darren is considering giving up his job as a call centre supervisor to be able to spend more time with his family and help Kate, a stay-at-home-mother, with the children.

The couple will support autism charities with their winnings Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA