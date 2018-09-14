Worries over Brexit uncertainty for UK fashion industry

Brexit is causing uncertainty for the £32 billion UK fashion industry, the head of the British Fashion Council has warned. And leading designer Alexa Chung said she was worried about the possible impact of limits on freedom of movement for creative workers as a result of EU withdrawal. Speaking as London Fashion Week began, BFC chairwoman Stephanie Phair told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “It is the uncertainty that makes it difficult for the industry to figure out how to plan for Brexit in their strategies.

London Fashion Week is one of the industry’s main global showcases Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA

“It is an industry that is complex. It requires manufacturing abroad, designing here, reshipping abroad. It is a mix of goods, services and talents. “So what we are talking to Government about is really frictionless borders, tariff-free access to the EU and the ability for talent to move, the free movement of people. We continue to have these conversations.” Ms Phair said she was “optimistic” about ensuring visas continue to be available for models and other top talent to move between fashion week events around the world. Asked what impact a no-deal Brexit would have, she said: “We don’t know, because we don’t know what that no-deal Brexit would look like.” The director of international business at the UK Fabric and Textiles Association, Paul Algar, said Brexit was “unhelpful” to the industry.

