- ITV Report
Yoko Ono and Ringo Starr recreate iconic 1969 bed-in protest for peace
Yoko Ono and Ringo Starr rolled back the years on Thursday as they recreated John Lennon and Ono's famous 1969 bed-in protest for peace during the Vietnam war.
The event was in aid of supporting New York’s schools and making available to students the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, a non-profit state-of-the-art mobile production facility.
Ono told the crowd, “I think that maybe John is hearing us, yeah. John, are you listening to us? Give peace a chance.“
”You know it's - it's an incredible day for me to finally go to bed with Yoko,“ Starr joked.
The Beatles drummer referenced psychedelic drugs advocate Timothy Leary as a force behind the peace movement in the Sixties.
Leary believed the hallucinogenic drug LSD had potential for therapeutic use in psychiatry.
While President Nixon once described him as ”the most dangerous man in America."