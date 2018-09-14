Yoko Ono and Ringo Starr recreate iconic 1969 bed-in protest for peace

Yoko Ono and Ringo Starr rolled back the years on Thursday as they recreated John Lennon and Ono's famous 1969 bed-in protest for peace during the Vietnam war.

The event was in aid of supporting New York’s schools and making available to students the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, a non-profit state-of-the-art mobile production facility.

Ono told the crowd, “I think that maybe John is hearing us, yeah. John, are you listening to us? Give peace a chance.“