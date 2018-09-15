14,000 children have faced delayed access to mental health services: Labour

More than 14,000 young people have waited longer than the 18-week target for mental health treatment since Nicola Sturgeon became First Minister, new analysis shows.

In the same period, more than 1,000 young people have waited more than a year for treatment.

The Scottish Government brought in the 18-week target for referral to treatment from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in December 2014, a month after Ms Sturgeon was appointed to the top job.

The analysis shows that since her appointment, 14,345 children and young people have waited longer than 18 weeks for mental health treatment and 1,185 have waited more than a year.