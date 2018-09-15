Cable grilled by Lib Dem activists over plans to open up leadership

Sir Vince Cable has faced tough questions from Lib Dem activists over proposals to allow non-MPs to stand for the party’s leadership. The Lib Dem leader was grilled for more than 30 minutes over moves to open up the party and make it easier for non-members to have a say. Sir Vince was warned by one activist that it is a sign the Lib Dems are “taking a step back from being a top flight political party”. Another, speaking at a private meeting on the fringes of the party conference in Brighton, said: “We have a tough time already telling people who our leader is now, if we had two leaders, a Westminster leader and a party leader outside, I am concerned that we aren’t going to effectively be able to communicate with people.”

Sir Vince and his wife Rachel Smith arriving in Brighton for the party conference Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

But one delegate drew applause for suggesting the party should get a “management consultant type of person with a huge personality who connects with the party” to lead. The meeting was billed as a listening exercise for the Lib Dem leadership team to take on board the concerns of members about proposals to open up the party. In literature circulated at the meeting, seen by the Press Association, the motivation for opening up the leadership was stated as “our current parliamentary system is severely damaged, if not broken, and a forward-looking party has to look outside as well as inside”. Speaking after the meeting, Sir Vince insisted he had not been given a dressing down by delegates, telling the Press Association: “Not at all, it was actually much, much more positive than it could have been. “I think the balance was very much in favour. The overall sense of the meeting was enthusiastic, and we had strong support from Paddy Ashdown.” Pressed on whether he would drop the idea of a non-MP party leader, Sir Vince said: “No, not at all. As far as I could see, a lot of people were keen on the idea. It’s not something we’re pushing, we just want to keep the option open. “We want to widen the talent pool.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.