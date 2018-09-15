Cape Town is cheapest long haul destination for UK holidaymakers – study

Cape Town has regained its position as the best value long haul destination for UK holidaymakers, an annual study has found.

Local price falls and a weaker South African rand have combined to bring prices down 20% since last autumn, Post Office Travel Money said.

Japanese capital Tokyo leapfrogged the coastal city in last year’s Long Haul Holiday Report.

But the latest study found UK visitors to Cape Town typically pay the equivalent of just £30.33 for a three-course evening meal for two with a bottle of house wine, £1.31 for a cup of filter coffee and £1.44 for a bottle of local lager in a bar.

The total cost of a basket of 10 tourist staples was £51.48.

Despite this year’s 17% increase in prices in Tokyo, it was the second cheapest destination at £57.40, followed by Bali (£63.95) and Mombasa, Kenya (£67.11).