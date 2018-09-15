Death probe after body found in street

The death of a man whose body was found in a street is being treated as “unexplained”.

The body of the 42-year-old was discovered in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, in the early hours of Friday.

Police Scotland said they were alerted to the discovery in Medlar Road at around 5.35am that day.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

A force spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained.”