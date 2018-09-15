It would be deeply irresponsible to scrap P1 tests, warns minister

Scrapping controversial tests for primary one pupils would be deeply irresponsible, Education Secretary John Swinney has said. He accused opposition politicians, who have been calling for the standardised national assessments to be axed, of being “ill-informed” and hypocritical in much of their criticism. The EIS teaching union also wants the tests to be scrapped after some teachers reported the assessments had left some children in tears. The Scottish Parliament will vote on the issue on Wednesday and opposition MSPs are expected to defeat the Government, but this would not be legally binding.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Swinney issued his latest defence of the tests, urging MSPs to have a “fact-based” debate, criticising opposition claims and warning them to avoid putting party politics above children’s education. “I am perfectly happy to have a debate on the merits of standardised assessments which is based on fact, but frankly many of the criticisms from opposition politicians have ranged from ill-informed to hypocritical,” he said. “Some opposition politicians are now proposing to scrap P1 assessments. “To do this would be deeply irresponsible, and parents would quite rightly never forgive any politician who puts party politics ahead of the educational interests of their children.” Mr Swinney said all but three of Scotland’s 32 local authorities had P1 assessments prior to the national introduction, including councils run by Labour, the Lib Dems and the Conservatives.

