Number in Novichok suspect’s passport file reached Russian military, says report

Two journalists say the passport file of one of the suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent attack contains a telephone number that appears to belong to Russia’s Defence Ministry.

Belligcat, an online investigative organisation headquartered in the UK, published a phone number on Friday that it said came from what it described as the passport records of Alexander Petrov.

The UK has accused Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov of the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.