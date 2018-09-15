Pensioner killed in collision with 4×4 vehicle

A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a 4×4 vehicle in Co Galway.

The collision happened just after 9pm on Friday on the M18 at Cloughboley, Ardrahan.

Gardai and other emergency services attended the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the 4×4 was uninjured. Gardai have appealed for witnesses.

A forensic examination of the crash scene has taken place.

The pensioner’s body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway for a post-mortem examination.