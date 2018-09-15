Pope tells mafia to change its ways

Pope Francis has appealed to the mafia to renounce their quests for power and money. Francis was visiting Sicily to honour a priest killed by mob henchmen for trying to protect youths from the clutches of organised crime. The day-long trip by Francis to the Mediterranean island where the Cosa Nostra is rooted marked the 25th anniversary of the assassination of the Reverend Giuseppe “Pino” Puglisi.

Puglisi was declared a martyr by the Vatican and beatified in 2013, the last formal step before possible sainthood. Francis paid tribute to the priest, who worked to keep unemployed youths in a poor neighbourhood of Palermo from turning to local Mafia bosses for jobs like pushing drugs. The papal pilgrimage came amid revelations about priests and bishops who sexually abused children or connived to protect the abusers in various nations. Tens of thousands of people cheered Francis at an open air Mass held in the late morning at an esplanade along the port city’s waterfront. A large banner carried by young people in the crowd as Francis was driven by in his white popemobile read “Let’s renew the church”.

Pope Francis is driven through the crowd as a large banner reading ‘Let’s renew the church’ is visible Credit: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino