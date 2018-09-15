President hails ‘inspirational’ O’Donovan brothers after rowing gold

Ireland’s president has hailed the rowing O’Donovan brothers as inspirational after their world championship victory in Bulgaria.

Gary and Paul O’Donovan won gold in the men’s lightweight double sculls in the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv on Saturday morning.

The brothers, from Skibbereen, Co Cork, shot to prominence in 2016 when they won silver at the Olympics, securing a place in the nation’s heart with their straight talking attitude and comic one-liners.