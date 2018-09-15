Sailor 'killed wife and sank catamaran' off Cuba coast to inherit estate

A British sailor allegedly murdered his wife and deliberately sank their catamaran to inherit her estate and end their "marital strife".

Lewis Bennett, from Poole, Dorset, has been charged with murder by the FBI after he was rescued off the coast of Cuba without Isabella Hellmann, the mother of his child.

The newlyweds were sailing towards their US home in May last year when Bennett made an SOS call saying the 41-year-old former estate agent was missing and the vessel was sinking.

Ms Hellmann's body is yet to be found.

Prosecutors in the US have for the first time extensively detailed what they believe to be Bennett's motives.

The British-Australian national is currently serving a seven-month jail term for attempting to smuggle rare stolen coins during the trip