Sturgeon urged to announce plans for second independence referendum

Campaigners have called on Nicola Sturgeon to announce plans next month for a second independence referendum.

Several hundred people, many waving saltires, attended the This Time It’s Yes rally at George Square organised by Hope Over Fear, compered by former MSP Tommy Sheridan.

The politician, who was jailed for perjury in 2011, told the crowd he wanted the First Minister to use her mandate for a second independence referendum.

“In 2016 the Scottish Parliament elections were held and the SNP were quite clear, they sought a mandate for Indyref2 and they won it,” he said.

“The Scottish Parliament voted to hold Indyref2 in September 2018 or March 2019.”

He added: “We can go in March next year. Please Nicola, sound the bell. Fire the starting pistol.

“Please Nicola Sturgeon, you’ve done a good job so far, put yourself at the head of this campaign … and on the 7th of October in Glasgow’s SECC please stand up and ignite the passion across Scotland by announcing loud and clear we’re going to use the mandate.”