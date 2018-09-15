UK Government must tackle Ireland over fishing access before Brexit, committee warns

The Government must enter talks with the Republic of Ireland over access to fishing waters ahead of Brexit, a Westminster committee has warned.

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee examined the potential impact of the UK leaving the European Union on the fishing industry in the region earlier this year.

The resulting report has highlighted an ongoing disagreement over access to fishing waters.

Committee chairman Dr Andrew Murrison has urged Government to “take action on Ireland’s unilateral suspension of the Voisinage Arrangement”.

The Voisinage Arrangement between the two countries allow for mutual access to Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland vessels up to six nautical miles off the coast of each country.

The agreement has been suspended in Ireland since the Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that it had not been incorporated properly into Irish law.