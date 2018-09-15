V&A Dundee will put city on the map, actor Brian Cox says

Actor Brian Cox has said the new V&A Dundee will “put the city on the map for the first time” as the £80.1 million museum officially opened to the public. The Dundee native flew back from work in Spain to be one of the first through the doors and said it was a “very emotional experience”. The first V&A museum anywhere in the world outside London, the building designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma on the banks of the River Tay is the centrepiece of an ongoing £1 billion regeneration of Dundee’s waterfront.

Mr Cox said: “I think we all agree, those of us who are close to the city and who are close to what is going on here, it’s a very emotional experience. “Especially for me, I’ve known the city for many years, I was born here, went to school here and had my first theatre roles here, so to return and see what’s happening now – it’s transformed the city. “It will attract industry and it will attract tourists, it’s the beginning of hopefully a paradigm shift in Dundee and it will put Dundee on the map for the first time. “It’s an amazing experience. Where it’s situated on the Tay and what Kengo Kuma has done in terms of design – I believe he has said it is his best work.” Mr Cox said he believed Dundee will come to be defined by the museum and having been involved with the project from an early stage, he promised to attend the opening.

