What the papers say – September 15

Saturday’s papers present a mixed bag, with Brexit making the front pages alongside advice on the use of technology, a Church-led rescue effort for Wonga and a lottery win. The Times leads with revelations in a new book which suggest MI6 officers thought Labour leader Michael Foot was a paid informant for the Soviet Union.

The Daily Telegraph carries a suggestion from a Government adviser that adults should set an example for their children and leave their mobile phones downstairs at night.

Wonga leads The Guardian, with the paper reporting the Archbishop of Canterbury will launch a rescue effort for the company’s loan book after the lender collapsed.

The Financial Times leads with Brexit, with the paper reporting Labour will vote against Theresa May’s blueprint for Britain leaving the bloc.

The i reports on a “breakthrough” from British scientists which could help identify people at risk of heart disease or a stroke.

Meanwhile, the Independent leads on NHS managers being told they need to clamp down on what has been deemed “alarming” levels of bullying by patients.

The Daily Mirror tells the story of Darren Donaghey who won £1 million on a £5 lottery scratchcard.

The Sun leads with what it calls the “fastest Strictly curse” after Lee Ryan was pictured out with his dance partner.

And the Daily Mail reports on a campaign being launched by the Duchess of Cambridge to help disadvantaged youngsters.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads on reaction after the Big Lottery Fund said it would stop funding The Silver Line.

And the Daily Star carries three stories of what it says are police officers being unfairly treated, under the headline “It’s PC Madness”.