World War Two veteran completes first skydive since D-Day

Harry Read jumped from 10,000ft above The Old Sarum Airfield. Credit: SWNS

A 94-year-old World War Two veteran has braved his first skydive - since parachuting into D-Day in 1944. Harry Read was just a 20-year-old wireless operator when he dropped into Normandy alongside the Parachute Brigade 74 years ago. Now Mr Read has completed his first skydive since the famous invasion by jumping from 10,000ft above The Old Sarum Airfield in Salisbury. The great-great grandfather used the event to fundraise for The Salvation Army's Anti Trafficking and Modern Slavery work.

Mr Read's last sky dive was in 1944 during D-Day. Credit: SWNS

Mr Read, from Bournemouth, recalled the difference between the two jumps. "On that morning at 00.50 hours I parachuted into Normandy and 30 seconds later I was on the ground. It was a very different experience to the one I just had," he said. "This was my first high level skydive and whilst I was a little nervous I have always enjoyed the thrill of parachuting. "It was amazing to experience the freefall and then cruising down was simply beautiful. "I feel so lucky to have been able to experience this at my age."

The veteran used the jump to raise money for The Salvation Army. Credit: SWNS