Appeal after elderly widow has ashes and wedding ring stolen

An elderly widow has had her husband's ashes stolen after two men conned their way into her home.

Scotland Yard launched an appeal after a heart-shaped locket and box containing the ashes were snatched on Friday.

The Met said that the 83-year-old also had her wedding ring taken during the break-in at her home in Greenwich, south-east London.

Police on Sunday appealed for the public's help to identify two suspects in what they described as a "particularly harrowing crime".