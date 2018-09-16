- ITV Report
Appeal after elderly widow has ashes and wedding ring stolen
An elderly widow has had her husband's ashes stolen after two men conned their way into her home.
Scotland Yard launched an appeal after a heart-shaped locket and box containing the ashes were snatched on Friday.
The Met said that the 83-year-old also had her wedding ring taken during the break-in at her home in Greenwich, south-east London.
Police on Sunday appealed for the public's help to identify two suspects in what they described as a "particularly harrowing crime".
At about 2pm on Friday, a man knocked on the victim's under the guise of being a plumber needing to inspect a leak coming from her home in Annandale Road.
The second man is believed to have entered while the pensioner was distracted.
Once they had left, the pensioner noticed the priceless items had been stolen along with gold chains and cash.
Detective Constable Robert Costigan said: "This is a particularly harrowing crime that targeted a vulnerable member of our society.
"The victim had possessions stolen that are irreplaceable and this has had a devastating effect upon her."
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 on Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.