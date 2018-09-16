Blast off for rocket with first all-British radar satellite

The first all-British radar satellite has been launched towards an orbit where it will be tasked with monitoring the oceans.

The NovaSar satellite, designed and manufactured by a Surrey-based firm, lifted off on a rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India at 5.38pm UK-time on Sunday.

Backed by a £21 million Government investment, the satellite can take images night or day, even through the cover of heavy clouds.