Brexit will be total write-off unless PM changes course, Boris Johnson claims

Britain is heading full throttle for a total write-off of Brexit if it continues with Theresa May’s disastrous plans for the Irish border, Boris Johnson has claimed. The backstop deadlock is being used to force the UK into becoming a vassal state and the talks are on course to end in a “spectacular political car crash”, according to the former foreign secretary. Mr Johnson said the European Union’s fallback position for the Irish border would mean Northern Ireland was “annexed” by Brussels.

Alternative plans set out by Mrs May would “effectively” keep Britain in the bloc, he added. It comes amid reports the EU is preparing to accept use of technology to avoid the need for new border infrastructure. Environment Secretary Michael Gove described the PM’s divisive Chequers plan as the “right one for now” and suggested it could be altered by a future leader. But Mr Johnson said the exit proposals were taking the country in the wrong direction.

