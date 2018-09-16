Briton who fought IS ‘begging’ for UK intervention over Turkey jail term

A former soldier sentenced to jail in Turkey after fighting the Islamic State terror group is “begging” for a firm intervention from the UK Government. Joe Robinson, 25, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years’ imprisonment after being accused of fighting alongside the People’s Protection Units of Syrian Kurdistan (YPG), which the Turkish state considers a terrorist organisation. The YPG is not banned in the UK and Robinson, from Accrington, Lancashire, said he only spent a month with them in Syria while providing medical support to civilians.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Robinson, on bail in Kusadasi awaiting an appeal, called on Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to act urgently. “It’s got to the point now where I’m mentally, physically and emotionally drained,” he told ITV News. “I’m a proud man but I am literally at the point where I am begging, begging the British Government to do something. “We haven’t really seen any intervention from them, we haven’t seen any discussions within a high scale in the Government.” A Foreign Office spokeswoman said officials are ready to provide him with further assistance, adding: “We have been following this case very closely and have raised it with the Turkish authorities.” But Robinson’s Bulgarian fiancee Mira Rojkan also called on Mr Hunt to apply pressure on Turkey.

Mira Rojkan was also arrested last year Credit: Mira Rojkan