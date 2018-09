Ethiopia and Eritrea sign peace agreement after decades of war

Leaders from Ethiopia and Eritrea have signed a “peace agreement” during a summit in Saudi Arabia, yet another sign of warming ties between two nations that have face decades of war and unease.

Terms of the agreement signed by Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki were not immediately clear.

Saudi authorities did not respond to specific questions about the accord, which earlier had been described as being a further endorsement of a historic deal reached between the two nations in July.

“The peace deal resulted in restoration of normal relations between the countries, on the basis of the close bonds of geography, history and culture between the two nations and their peoples,” Saudi Arabia said in a statement on Sunday, calling the accord the Jeddah Agreement.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia praised the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea for exercising leadership and courage to restore the brotherly relations between the two countries, thus forming the foundation for a new phase that will bring significant developments in the relations between the two nations in all fields,” the statement added.