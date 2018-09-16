Forecasters downgrade ‘risk to life’ threat of Storm Helene

Forecasters have downgraded warnings that Storm Helene could pose a risk to life when it hits next week – but warned coastal communities to stay vigilant.

The Met Office warned on Friday the storm could bring hazardous conditions when it sweeps across the north of England and Wales and through the Republic of Ireland.

But the majority of Helene’s strong winds are now predicted to spend themselves over the Irish Sea from Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for the Met Office said Helene could fell a few trees, which could bring disruption to transport links, but did not think it would reach the 70mph winds originally predicted.

Those in coastal areas are warned to be wary of large waves hitting the seafront.