Israeli politician calls on PM to dismiss US envoy over aide scandal

An opposition Israeli politician has called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss his ambassador to the United States for failing to report sexual assault allegations against a top Netanyahu aide. Karin Elharrar said Ron Dermer should be recalled from Washington for not reporting the warnings he received about David Keyes, Mr Netanyahu’s spokesman to foreign media. Last week, Julia Salazar, a candidate for New York’s state senate, accused Mr Keyes of sexually assaulting her five years ago. Wall Street Journal reporter Shayndi Raice tweeted she too had a “terrible encounter” with Mr Keyes before he became Mr Netanyahu’s spokesman.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She described him as a “predator” and someone who had “absolutely no conception of the word ‘no'”. At least a dozen other women have since come forward with varying allegations, some of which are said to have been committed since Mr Keyes took up his current position in early 2016. Mr Keyes, 34, denies the allegations, saying all “are deeply misleading and many of them are categorically false”. Mr Keyes says he has taken a leave of absence amid the uproar to try and clear his name. But the scandal has since spread to the rest of Mr Netanyahu’s inner circle, previously rocked with accusations of sexual improprieties.

Julia Salazar said that she was sexually assaulted five years ago by David Keyes Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP