Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge breaks all-time marathon world record
Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge has broken the marathon world record - completing the course in just two hours, one minute and 40 seconds.
The Kenyan defended his title in Berlin, pulling ahead of his competitors early on amid perfect running conditions on Sunday.
He broke the previous world record set in Berlin by fellow Kenyan Dennis Kimetto in 2014 by one minute and 17 seconds.
"I lack words to describe this day," Kipchoge said after becoming the first person to finish a marathon in less than 2 hours and 2 minutes.
"They say you miss two times but you can't miss the third time," he said in reference to his two previous failed attempts to break the world record in Berlin.