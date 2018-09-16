Last Lehman Brothers staff in UK to be let go decade on from financial crisis

The last of the UK’s Lehman Brothers staff will finally be let go this month, 10 years after the bank’s disastrous collapse helped trigger the financial crisis. Lehman’s European hub in London employed around 5,500 staff when the bank went bust in 2008, but the transfer of its equities business to Nomura and a subsequent round of redundancies left about 500 staff to assist administrator PwC. A decade later just a handful remain, taking up a corner 23rd floor of the Citibank building in Canary Wharf. Most are finance or product specialists, lawyers or compliance staff – though Russell Downs, a PwC partner and lead administrator for Lehman Brothers International Europe, says it’s been “a good few years” since any traders were part of the team. “We’ve got probably 25 desks… but most of them are part time. A few PwC people still and actually a number of the Lehman people leave at the end of this month, having had a very busy year,” he said.

CITY Lehman Credit: PA Graphics

“We’re down to our last couple of dozen now.” Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy on September 15 2008, sending shockwaves across global markets just over a year after the credit crunch began. Mr Downs said administrators had little guidance at the time on how to wind down such a large and complex business. “We had 5,000 people, we had no money, we had an imminent payroll to match, we had no access to data or systems, computer screens were blank,” he told the Press Association. “At that time, the rules weren’t sufficiently developed to deal with anything of the size… we were left with no choice but to find our own sort of informal plan.” That involved paying around £17 billion in assets back to the Lehman clients and a further £36 billion of cash and assets to creditors. With the approximately £2.7 billion in administration costs already accounted for – £1 billion of which were PwC fees – creditors were left wrangling in the courts to claim their share of the remaining £8 billion surplus.

The remaining staff take up a corner 23rd floor of the Citibank building in Canary Wharf Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA