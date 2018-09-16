Lehman 10 years on: from caviar to donuts

Lehman Brothers bankers who once feasted on champagne and caviar during boom times will have to settle for burgers and donuts this weekend as they mark a decade since the lender’s disastrous collapse.

A series of staff reunions in London, New York and Hong Kong commemorating the US bank’s collapse in 2008 will kick off in the coming days, but many will be low-key affairs devoid of the excess that once typified the industry.

Lavish parties are to be replaced by more modest get-togethers, with former Lehman staff kept on to help with the administration set to catch up over burgers and donuts.

Russell Downs, the lead administrator at PwC, told the Press Association: “Twenty people (are) working for me here and we will find an appropriate way to mark the 10 years next week but it will be low key and casual.