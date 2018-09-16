Lovejoy star Dudley Sutton dies of cancer aged 85

Actor Dudley Sutton, who was known for playing Tinker Dill in the TV series Lovejoy, has died aged 85.

A statement from Sutton’s agent said he died peacefully on Saturday at the Royal Trinity Hospice in London surrounded by his family, after being diagnosed with cancer.

A message from the film and TV star’s family said: “Today we’re devastated by the loss of our beautiful Dudley, who leaves a gaping hole in all our lives.

“We’re grateful for the love expressed by friends and fans everywhere and for the extraordinary care he received at the Royal Trinity Hospice in Clapham, south London, where he went out fighting for our NHS.”

Sutton starred opposite Ian McShane in the BBC comedy-drama mystery series throughout its 70-episode run from 1986 to 1994.

Sutton’s character was a tout who was friends with the titular roguish antique dealer played by McShane.